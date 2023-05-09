A Florida man has been arrested after his mother’s body was found decomposing inside the residence where he lived, police say.

Justin D. Carver, 36, stands accused of failing to report a death — specifically, that of his mother, Layni Carver — to a medical examiner and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the CCSO, a well-being check was requested at a residence on Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 5. Responding officers arrived just before 5:00 p.m. at the house located in the city around 50 miles southeast of Sarasota.

“After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies investigated the perimeter, and noticed a foul odor emitting from the residence,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a press release updated Monday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Law&Crime, deputies also “observed multiple flies on the east side door” after arriving at the home.

The lead deputy, identified in the affidavit as Deputy First Class (DFC) Sganga, then made his way to a window, the affidavit says, where he “observed a white male subject, wearing black crocs.”

After deputies tapped on the window, law enforcement claims, that man — later identified as Carver — quickly got out of bed and walked out the eastern door. Then he quickly closed and locked the door behind him, deputies allege.

“Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began to question him about the well-being of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in the press release.

“Justin immediately sat himself down on the top stair of the doorway and was staring at the ground,” the affidavit alleges.

Sganga wrote that Carver was asked about the last time he saw his mother. He allegedly responded that it was sometime earlier in the week but that he couldn’t remember exactly when.

The deputy and the defendant then allegedly went back and forth about whether law enforcement might be able to access the house. Carver allegedly said he did not have a key and locked the door behind him. Sganga then pressed, the affidavit says, and asked the defendant how he got inside in the first place. Carver allegedly did not respond – prompting the deputy to push further.

Carver then allegedly took the deputy to a different door that was broken “due to a previous incident.” Law enforcement claim that as they were at the door, Carver was asked if he was supposed to be in the residence at all.

“No,” he allegedly said.

Then the son waited outside with another deputy while Sganga ventured into the building.

“Once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms,” the press release says.

The probable cause affidavit contains more graphic details:

Upon entering into the residence DFC Sganga entered into the first bedroom, located on the left after entering, and located an apparently deceased subject in the corner of the room, between the bed and wall. DFC noted that the deceased subject was starting to bloat, with marbled skin, and apparent skin slippage. As the deceased was beyond life saving measures, DFC Sganga immediately exited the residence and detained Justin.

After being detained, the CCSO says, Carver was read his Miranda rights and questioned again – along the same lines as before.

Eventually, the defendant said there was a no-contact order taken out against him by his mother, the affidavit alleges. When asked if he noticed the smell, Carver allegedly said he did. When asked if he investigated the smell, he said he did – and found his mother dead two days prior.

When asked why he didn’t do anything about his dead mother’s decaying body, Carver apparently didn’t have a great answer.

“Justin was asked why he did not notify law enforcement, after finding deceased, and he stated, ‘I don’t know,’ and proceeded to shrug his shoulders and look down at the ground,” the affidavit said.

Layni Carver was only 55 years old when she died. Her son is currently being detained in the Charlotte County Jail.

His first court appearance was on Sunday; his next appearance is currently slated for May 24.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the press release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

