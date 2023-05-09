In March 2022, it seemed that a father to three sons had died unexpectedly at the age of 39 in Summit County, Utah after drinking a Moscow Mule his wife made for him in bed. More than a year later, however, Eric Eugene Richins’ wife is accused of murdering him with fentanyl that she allegedly described as “some of the Michael Jackson stuff” when requesting it from an acquaintance.

According to the warrant in support of her arrest, 33-year-old Kouri Darden Richins faces charges of aggravated murder and possession of a controlled substance because she “intentionally or knowingly cause[d] the death” of her husband “by means of the administration of a poison or of any lethal substance or of any substance administered in a lethal amount, dosage, or quantity.”

Kouri, a realtor, allegedly told Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigators that she and her husband were celebrating her closing on a house late on the night of March 3, 2022. She allegedly said that she made Eric a Moscow Mule — a popular vodka-based cocktail — before he suddenly died.

“Defendant stated that she made Eric a Moscow Mule in the kitchen and brought it to their bedroom where Eric consumed it while sitting in bed,” documents said. “The only people in the house were defendant, Eric, and their children. Defendant stated she went to bed and shortly after went to sleep with one of the children in the child’s bedroom because that the child was having a night terror. Defendant said she awoke around 03:00 hours and came back to her and Eric’s bedroom. She felt Eric and he was cold to the touch. That is when defendant called 911.”

Investigators claim to have evidence that the suspect deleted messages she sent and received on her phone before calling 911.

“Defendant told law enforcement that when she left her room to go to her child’s room, she left her phone plugged in next to her bed and did not take it to her child’s room. However, between when the defendant said she went to the child’s room and when she called 911, the status on her phone shows that it was locked and unlocked multiple times and there was also movement recorded on the phone. In addition, tolls on defendant’s phone show that messages were sent and received during that time,” the warrant said. “These messages were deleted.”

An ensuing autopsy found that Eric Richins died from a fentanyl overdose after consuming the drug orally. Authorities said that “the level of fentanyl in Eric’s system was approximately five times the lethal dosage.”

Further investigation allegedly revealed that Kouri Richins had communicated with an acquaintance, an individual identified only as C.L. in documents, between December 2021 and February 2022. Those alleged communications were about drugs — specifically, fentanyl — and investigators claim that Kouri Richins even attempted to poison her husband on Valentine’s Day:

About two weeks later, defendant contacted C.L. again and said that her investor wanted something stronger and asked for “some of the Michael Jackson stuff.” The defendant asked specifically for fentanyl. C.L. contacted a dealer in Ogden on February 11, 2022 and procured 15-30 fentanyl pills from that dealer. Defendant came to C.L.’s home in Heber and C.L. delivered the pills to the defendant. C.L. received $900 for those pills. Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and defendant had a Valentine’s Day dinner at their Kamas home. Shortly after the dinner, Eric became very ill. Eric believed that he had been poisoned. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him.

Kouri Richins is accused of acquiring more fentanyl and murdering her husband weeks later.

“About two weeks later, the defendant contacted C.L. again asking for another $900 of fentanyl pills. C.L contacted the Ogden dealer again on February 26, 2022 and procured the pills. The defendant told C.L. to leave the pills at the outdoor fire pit of the Midway house where there was cash waiting for her. Six days later, on March 4, 2022, Eric was found dead of a fentanyl overdose,” court documents said.

Law&Crime reached out to the defendant’s lawyer Skye Lazaro for comment.

Eric Richins lived to life to the fullest and with few regrets, according to his obituary, which detailed a “love for hunting, the family cattle ranch, and his insane drive as a successful entrepreneur.”

“Being the eldest was a dubious task, but he was up for the challenge and led and loved his sisters fiercely. At an early age, Eric learned the joys of keeping horses and cows around,” the obit said. “He spent countless hours helping his dad work the ranch, hauling hay, feeding the animals, and mending fences. He loved his family unconditionally, and was a devoted son, brother, and uncle.”

Eric’s family said he “always strove to be the absolute best father and husband,” and noted that he and Kouri had been married for nine years.

“Eric loved to have fun and was always the life of the party,” the obit continued.

As for Kouri, she publicly went on to write a book, ostensibly to help her kids, as well as other children, better understand and cope with the loss of a loved one. On Amazon, Kouri Richins’ book “Are You With Me?” is billed as a “heartwarming and reassuring […] must-read” for children who have “experienced the pain of loss” and for parents “who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow.”

“Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you. A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging,” the book’s description says. “With vivid and colorful illustrations, ‘Are You With Me’ follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them. Whether it’s playing at the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child is comforted by the knowledge that their father is always by their side.”

Richins touted her book on ABC 4’s “Good Things Utah,” in a segment as recent as April that described her as an “incredible mother.”

“So my husband passed away unexpectedly last year, so it’s march 4th is our one year anniversary for us. He was 39. It completely took us all by shock and we have three little boys — 10, 9, and 6,” she said.” And my kids and I kind of wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced in the last year, hoping that it can help other kids, you know, with this and, you know, find happiness some way or another.”

Richins said the book was a way to learn not only how to grieve as a widow and a wife but also as the parent who must answer her kids’ questions about what happened to their father. She discussed the “three Cs” — “connection, continuity, and care.”

“So you actually wrote this book with your children?” Richins was asked.

“I did,” she answered. “I just wanted some story to read to my kids at night.”

“I took some things that my kids have said to me in the last year and we kind of articulated it and put it in a story,” Richins added, hoping the book would help other kids.

There have been cases where an author’s work went on to be read in a different light after the death of someone close. This time, though, the book wasn’t written until after the fact.

Watch the interview below:

