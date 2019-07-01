Legal Twitter Was Not Having National Review ‘Vulgar Patent’ Headline

National Review on Monday decided to praise last week’s Supreme Court decision in Iancu v. Brunetti, which notably held that a clothing designer had a First Amendment right to trademark “FUCT” for his brand. While it is not hard to see why this decision garnered praise, the headline was off the mark; Legal Twitter wasted no time pointing this out.

First, the NRO headline: “The Supreme Court Protected Vulgar Patents — And That’s Great.” To Kat Timpf‘s credit, nowhere in the piece itself does she claim that this is what the Supreme Court did (some have wondered: was this just an editor fail?). The lede was clear on what actually happened: “On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that a law banning the registration of ‘immoral or scandalous’ trademark names violated the First Amendment — and that’s a huge win for free speech.”

Twitter lawyers were not about to ignore the headline, however.

I am a patent attorney. I can assure you the Supreme Court did no such thing. — Internet Law Review (@km03496) July 1, 2019

Nope. This was a trademark case, not a patent case. — Sarah Burstein (@design_law) July 1, 2019

Stop trolling the poor IP lawyers! (What would a “vulgar patent” even look like? Maybe I don’t want to know?) https://t.co/zuhR6bhla8 — Rick Sanders (@RickSandersLaw) July 1, 2019

Hey National Review, the words “Patent” & “Trademark” aren’t interchangeable. Let’s try to get it right https://t.co/EwQwYQtU3I — Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw) July 1, 2019

For what it’s worth, the Washington Examiner ran a similar headline days ago, but there did not immediately appear to be similar backlash, even though the piece

The new ruling from the Supreme Court protecting vulgar patents, like "FUCT," is a win for free speech. https://t.co/qF8whA5tqQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 26, 2019

Consider that, in the SCOTUS opinions on this case, the word “patent” showed up in search 12 times. Each time it showed up, it was used in “Patent and Trademark Office” (PTO). Trademark, on the other hand, showed up 89 times and as is used mostly on its own.

The difference between the two things, briefly explained:

A trademark protects a symbol, name, word, logo, or design used to represent the manufacturer of goods. A patent gives property rights to an inventor for a new product, preventing others from making an identical product. Many companies use both to protect intellectual property, although the two are not interchangeable.

