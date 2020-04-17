Lawyer Shares Letter from Chinese Investment Firm Saying Hunter Biden Resigned in Oct. 2019

Hunter Biden’s personal attorney on Friday received a letter from the CEO of a Chinese private equity firm saying that Biden had, indeed, relinquished his position on the company’s board of directors in Oct. 2019. The letter came days after conservative media outlets and figures said that Biden was still “on China’s payroll.”

“Mr. Robert Hunter Biden no longer serves as an unpaid director on the board of Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR) Effective from October 2019,” read the single-sentence letter from BHR CEO Jonathan Li.

Trump folks pushing a line that Hunter Biden never resigned from board, citing an apparently outdated database entry. (https://t.co/Rc6YadEK61) Now Hunter Biden's lawyer has obtained letter confirming he did resign in October, as originally reported. https://t.co/wWRlYLgLYg pic.twitter.com/jvSjBHoVrL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 17, 2020

Right-wing news organization the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) set off a firestorm in the conservative media landscape on Tuesday when it reported that Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, had not resigned from the board of the Chinese firm, despite promising to do so on Oct. 31, 2019.

The report was based on public business records (repeatedly referred to by DCNF as “Chinese business records”) available on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System (NECIPS), which still had Biden listed as a Director at BHR.

Already under intense scrutiny for his controversial work with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, Biden publicly pledged that he would resign from the BHR board in October, additionally promising that if his father were elected president, he would not serve on boards or work on behalf of any foreign owned companies.

Without confirming the accuracy of the NECIPS filing, DCNF reported that Biden was still listed as a Director at BHR, writing that “no evidence has surfaced to prove he actually followed through on his promise” to resign.

Conservative news outlets and the Republican political figures lauded the report as proof that Hunter Biden had lied.

Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee, tweeted the article to her nearly 600,000 followers, writing that Hunter Biden was "STILL on the board of a Chinese company he promised to resign from in October."

Where’s Hunter Biden? STILL on the board of a Chinese company he promised to resign from in October.

@nytimes & @washingtonpost covered his promise then. Where is their coverage of his lie now? https://t.co/FmZ19B2CPe — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 15, 2020

The Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh also tweeted the article.

When it was announced that Hunter Biden would be quitting the board of a Chinese equity firm, lots of news outlets credulously reported it. Six months later, records indicate that Hunter has not, in fact, quit. Will the mainstream media be following up? https://t.co/Y8alqdYsDu — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) April 16, 2020

As did the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who said Hunter Biden was “on China’s payroll.”

Amazing that Hunters still on China’s payroll… and the media couldn’t care less. I’m sure they’d be cool with me doing the same.🙄 Hunter Biden Still Listed As Board Member Of Chinese Company He Pledged To Resign From In October, Business Records Show https://t.co/yzzEpoYNgl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2020

Hunter is trying to hang onto that lucrative board seat through Nov 3, Since he knows the media will never question it. Can’t give up that Chinese $$$ Biden Still Listed As Board Member Of Chinese Company He Pledged To Resign From In October, Records Show https://t.co/yzzEpoYNgl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2020

Hunter Biden’s attorney George Mesires, who had already stated that his client resigned from the BHR board, said the BHR’s NECIPS filing error would be updated when the company names a successor for the directorship Hunter Biden vacated.

