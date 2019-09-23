Law&Crime Network Announces Live Coverage of Two Highly-Anticipated Murder Trials From Gavel to Gavel

Law&Crime, the linear and live trial network featuring 24/7 coverage with expert legal analysis will broadcast-in-full two of the nation’s biggest murder trials beginning today.

The network is set to live stream the trial of Texas Police officer, Amber Guyger, who opened fire upon entering the home of Botham Shem Jean and fatally shooting the St. Lucia native. The network will simultaneously cover the murder-for-hire trial for Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua in the shooting death of a Florida State University professor, Dan Markel.

Opening statements are set to begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time today for Texas Police officer, Amber Guyger. The defendant faces murder charges for allegedly breaking into the home of accountant, Botham Shem Jean, and fatally shooting the unarmed 26-year-old last year. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, claims she thought she was entering her own apartment and the victim was an intruder. The case has garnered global attention both for the officer’s explanation for the shooting and her initially being charged with manslaughter.

Jury selection is also underway for the joint trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua who are accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot to kill Florida State University Professor, Dan Markel. Prosecutors allege the slaying was organized by the family of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson. Markel, who was in the middle of a custody battle with Adelson, was fatally shot in his garage in July of 2014. The two defendants face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder. Law&Crime is onsite at the courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida to begin coverage at the start of opening statements.

“For the last several weeks, our team of journalists and lawyers have been researching every detail about these cases. We look forward to bringing the most thorough and comprehensive live gavel to gavel coverage of these high profile cases,” said Rachel Stockman, President, Law&Crime Network.

Viewers can watch the full gavel to gavel coverage of both trials on Law&Crime starting at 9:00 a.m. local time. See LawAndCrime.com homepage for a list of where to watch.