What to Know About the Frightening Case of a Missing Florida Girl

The case of missing Florida teen Destiny Rose is beginning to capture national attention. An aunt claimed to receive a video call on Instagram, ostensibly from the 16-year-old, according to cops in a Miami Herald report. She picked up, but instead of her niece, she saw a man. He allegedly moved the camera, and depicted the girl crying while tied to a chair. A rose was around her neck, cops said.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” the man said according to the aunt.

The footage was not saved, cops said.

Now cops are looking for Rose and the man. The suspect was described as Hispanic, and being in his late 20s or early 30s. He allegedly displayed a crew cut and short patch of hair on his chin.

The missing girl was last seen on August 20 at Alpha Group Home, a therapeutic group home, in the town of Southwest Ranches.

Rose is described as standing 5’01”, and weighing 146 pounds. She has blonde hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Davie cops at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

[Image via Davie Police Department]