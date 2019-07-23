‘Late Drama’: Republicans ‘Fuming’ Over Possible ‘Surprise Witness’ at Robert Mueller Hearing

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has apparently made a last-minute request to have his former chief of staff at the FBI, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in alongside him as a witness on Wednesday. Republican lawmakers are not happy about this.

It’s already interesting. Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports that it’s not clear if House Judiciary Committee Democrats are going to allow this, while also reporting that Republican lawmakers are “fuming about the possibility, suggesting it could be a breach of House rules to change the format at the last minute.”

Republicans are already fuming about the possibility, suggesting it could be a breach of House rules to change the hearing format at the last minute.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, has already released a statement decrying the prospect of Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) allowing a “surprise witness at [the] Mueller hearing” in Zebley.

“Less than 24 hours before Robert Mueller arrives, the chairman is again allowing the committee’s business to devolve into chaos,” Collins began. “If true, the chairman’s unprecedented decision to allow a witness’s counsel to both advise him privately and simultaneously testify alongside him shows the lengths Democrats will go to protect a one-sided narrative from a thorough examination by committee Republicans.”

Collins went on to call this an “apparent stunt” that is “unsurprising.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) expressed similar things.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio): "You don't get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation."

What we do without this "late drama"?

Mueller made a last-minute request to have his deputy Aaron Zebley sworn in for the hearing in case he needed to answer any questions the special counsel could not fully answer himself. Dems have NOT agreed to this yet.

