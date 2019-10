Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz’s motion to dismiss Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit on Wednesday was denied by a federal judge. In the same opinion, however, the judge granted Dershowitz’s request to disqualify Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the law firm representing Giuffre.

Judge denies Dershowitz motion to dismiss by Law&Crime on Scribd

