Alan Dershowitz Doubles-Down on Attacks of Accuser’s Attorney — Goes Low

The ongoing feud between two of the nation’s most recognizable legal scholars escalated Saturday, when Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz once again disparaged David Boies, the attorney representing a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“David Boies has maliciously and falsely accused me of having engaged in improper sex in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. He knows the accusation is entirely false as he himself acknowledged in a recorded statement,” Dershowitz said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Boies represents Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a former Mar-a-Lago locker room attendant who Jeffrey Epstein allegedly kept as a child sex slave, in her defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz.

Giuffre claimed that she had sex with Dershowitz during the time she was ensnared in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring.

Dershowitz persistently denied Giuffre’s claims and publicly called her a liar on several national news outlets leading to the defamation lawsuit.

But the legal battle between Dershowitz and Giuffre quickly evolved into a public war of words between Dershowitz and Boies.

As reported by Law&Crime, Dershowitz has vigorously defended his “sexual probity,” and accused Boies of lying in an attempt to “destroy” his reputation. Boies called Dershowitz’s allegations “absurd,” and said it was nothing more than an attempt to “make this between him and me.”

Dershowitz doubled-down on that tactic Saturday, insinuating that Boies is the one that should be worried about his checkered sexual past.

“[Boies] is also aware that there are soon to unsealed emails and a book manuscript in which my false accuser admits she never had sex with me. I will swear under oath that from the day I first met Epstein until today, I have had no sexual contact with any woman but my wife”, Dershowitz tweeted before issuing a challenge to Boies.

“I have challenged Boies to swear that he has not had inappropriate sex contacts with women other than his wife during the same period. He won’t because he has a terrible reputation with regard to inappropriate sex. How dare he falsely accuse me.”

Law&Crime has reached out to Boies for comment.

[image via fox5 screengrab]