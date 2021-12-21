‘It’s So Painful for Me’: Family of Seven Found Dead in Minnesota Home

A family of seven was mysteriously found dead in their home over the weekend, with cops saying there was no obvious trauma discovered in preliminary autopsies. Blood tests are pending. Officers with the Moorhead Police Department in Minnesota identified the family on Monday as:

Belin Hernandez , 37

, 37 Marleny Pinto , 34

, 34 Breylin Hernandez , 16

, 16 Mike Hernandez , 7

, 7 Marbely Hernandez , 5

, 5 Eldor Hernandez Castillo , 32

, 32 Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19

“The preliminary autopsy has ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death,” officers said. “However, the blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further investigatory examination, and we do not have any timeline on those results.”

According to cops, family members checked in on the residence at 4403 13 Street South on Saturday and found the seven dead. Family members called 911. Police and fire officials responded.

“There are no signs of violence or forced entry,” officers said in their initial post.

Pastor Eric Bravo Mejia told KVLY he was among the first people to find the family dead. He was at church Saturday night when he got a call, and he and several members of the church rushed over to the home several blocks away.

He said he saw the family dead, with niece Pinto and the uncle Eldor Hernandez, who is Belin’s brother, in another room.

“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” he said in a heart-wrenching interview translated from Spanish. “They were there dead. And I went to another room and there was the niece dead. And the uncle. Also dead. All dead. It was an impact that at this moment I can’t even understand. It’s something you can’t even explain the impact it has in seeing them all there.”

Belin and Marleny were the parents of Marbely, Mike, and Breylin.

“They always tried to be very united together,” he said. “My heart hurts because I love them so much. It’s so painful for me. They were a family. A family well loved.”

Monday would have been Belin’s and Marleny’s 17th wedding anniversary, family told KVLY.

The family had moved from Honduras to Minnesota in 2013, Marleny’s brother Wilfredo Pinto told the outlet. He said he could not begin to describe the pain of losing so many loved ones.

“It’s something that I don’t have,” he said. “For me, it’s a big hit because I don’t have an explanation. I feel that I don’t know how I’m going to get over it.”

