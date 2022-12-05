‘It Is Now Time to Pay His Debts’: Michael Avenatti to Serve More Than a Decade Behind Bars for $12M Fraud Against Four Clients

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for defrauding four clients out of millions of dollars over several years, ending a years-long battle with a three-hour hearing that included emotional statements from two victims.

After serving five years behind bars for sentences related to two other prosecutions on the East Coast, the 51-year-old will begin a separate 168-month term. Two separate juries in the Southern District of New York previously convicted Avenatti of trying to extort Nike and defrauding the client that made him a national star and brief presidential hopeful in 2018: pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, who was then locked in litigation with then-President Donald Trump.

Senior U.S. District Judge James V. Selna told Avenatti he’s done good work as an attorney, but he’s also done evil, and it’s time for him to answer for his crimes.

“It is now time to pay his debts to the victims, the government and society,” Selna told Avenatti.

Before pronouncing his sentence, Selna heard from two of Avenatti’s victims — and from the defendant.

Avenatti apologized for his crimes, telling the judge, “My conduct has brought shame upon my family, my friends and my profession — a profession I have loved and valued for decades. I will never have the privilege of appearing of appearing as an advocate in a courtroom like this before a judge like your honor. I threw that privilege away and my career away, your honor.”

Selna’s sentence is below the 17.5 years recommended by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brett Sagel and Ranee Katzenstein.

But it’s also much longer than the six years Avenatti requested, and it rejects his request to that he serve the sentence the same time as his New York sentences.

Avenatti pleaded guilty in June to five felonies: four counts of wire fraud and one count of obstructing the due administration of the internal revenue laws. He had no agreement with prosecutors, instead telling Selna he hadn’t been able to strike a deal despite months of negotiations.

Sagel and Katzenstein have since said they’ll dismiss Avenatti’s remaining six wire fraud charges, and they said in a June 21 filing that they’ll dismiss the other tax and bankruptcy charges should the sentence imposed by Selna “addresses the full scope of defendant’s criminal conduct.” The judge on Monday dismissed the remaining counts at their request after he imposed the 168-month sentence.

“I Trusted Michael with All My Heart”

Avenatti’s victims Alexis Gardner and Geoffrey Johnson spoke at the hearing. The fourth victim, Michelle Phan, attended but did not speak, as did her friend Long Tran. Both submitted written victim impact statements to Selna, however. Victim Greg Barela did not attend the hearing.

Tran hired Avenatti amid the height of his fame to negotiate Phan’s departure from Ipsy, a cosmetics company she built after rising to hosting makeup tutorials on YouTube. Tran testified in trial that he asked Avenatti in 2018 if he’d like to borrow an armored Chevrolet Suburban B-6 with electric door handles, designed to thwart grenades, landmines and assault rifles, as he dealt with intense media attention amid his lawsuits against Trump on behalf of Daniels.

Gardner was living in her car when Avenatti started representing her in a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Hassan Whiteside. He negotiated a $2.75 million settlement with Whiteside for reasons not publicly disclosed, but as established in trial, he never sent Gardner her share of the money. Instead, he used $2.5 million to buy a jet with another client, which was seized by federal authorities after his arrest in March 2019. He then spent much smaller amounts of money periodically on Gardner, while telling her Whiteside and his team were wrongly withholding the money.

“I trusted Michael with all my heart,” Johnson said. He started to tear up as he said it’s still difficult for him to accept that Avenatti “really did steal all my money from me.”

“After realizing what Michael has done for me, I’m not sure I can ever trust anyone again,” Johnson continued. “I respectfully request the court sentence Michael Avenatti as recommended by the government. I sincerely thank the court for its consideration.”

Gardner said she feels “my lack of education was taken advantage of” as well as her lack of resources and her “perspective of life in seeking to thrive.” She had faith in Avenatti’s words “that he was honorable.” She talked about Avenatti’s persona as David versus Goliath. “He was the Goliath,” Gardner said. “He was the person that was stepping on all of the small people that were innocent. That were hurt…that were disabled.”

Johnson is Avenatti’s earlier victim, having hired him in 2012 to sue Los Angeles County after he became a paraplegic during a suicide attempt in jail following abuse by guards and inmates. Avenatti secured a $4 million settlement in 2015, then paid Johnson $900 to $1,900 every month for four years while lying to him about the status of the settlement. Johnson lost his Social Security benefits after Avenatti didn’t respond to the office’s questions about the settlement.

Barela, meanwhile, is a businessman whom Avenatti secured a $1.6 million settlement in a civil suit. But like with Johnson and Gardner, Avenatti never gave Barela his share of the money. Instead, he lied to Barela for months, as Barela continued to spend time at his law firm and once hosted a watch party for Avenatti’s appearance on the news show 60 Minutes in 2018.

“Full Disclosure”

Avenatti admitted to defrauding Johnson, Gardner, Barela and Phan when he pleaded guilty to the four wire fraud charges. He argued the total loss amount was less than $3.5 million, but Sagel and Katzenstein said he should be punished for $12.35 million, the full amount of the settlements. Restitution for each client, however, was limited to the amount of money they were due through their attorney-client agreement with Avenatti. That means Phan is owed $4 million, Johnson is due just under $1.6 million, Gardner is owed $1.47 million and Barela is owed $633,341, which Selna ordered Avenatti pay. Avenatti is not expected to be able to pay the debt, as he’s previously been declared broke and eligible for a taxpayer-funded lawyer.

Avenatti was arrested in Manhattan in March 2019 on charges of attempting to extort Nike in negotiations over a youth basketball coach’s corruption claims. He was later charged with stealing nearly $300,000 Daniels was due for her book Full Disclosure, which a grand jury returned a month later. At the same time, federal authorities in the Los Angeles-based Central District of California were in the midst of a much broader investigation into Avenatti’s defrauding of his clients and his tax and bankruptcy charges, so they rushed out a charging complaint after New York authorities told them of Avenatti’s looming arrest.

The April 10, 2019, indictment is attributed to the September 2018 Grand Jury. The case began as a civil tax investigation related to Avenatti’s ownership of the Tully Coffee’s chain through Global Baristas LLC. He collected payroll taxes that he never gave to the IRS, according to his indictment, and he went years without paying personal income taxes.

Avenatti was allowed to leave jail on bail and await trial, but Selna signed an arrest warrant on Jan. 14, 2020, after prosecutors presented him with hundreds of pages detailing more financial crimes by Avenatti. Avenatti was arrested hours later at his California State Bar disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, Selna granted Avenatti’s request to leave jail for home confinement, and Avenatti stayed at a longtime friend’s home in Los Angeles’ Venice area until surrendering at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building & Courthouse in Santa Ana on Feb. 7 after being allowed to fly home from New York upon his convictions in the Daniels case. Avenatti is appealing both his convictions in that case and his convictions in the Nike case in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

