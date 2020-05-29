Watch Our Live Network Now

Our First Look at Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin After He Was Arrested and Charged with George Floyd’s Murder

Aaron KellerMay 29th, 2020, 10:29 pm

Authorities in Minnesota late Friday released a mugshot of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.  Chauvin was fired earlier this week; he now faces one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is being held, reports say, in the Ramsey County Jail.  Ramsey County surrounds St. Paul, Minn., and neighbors Hennepin County, which surrounds the twin city of Minneapolis.  Chauvin faces charges in Hennepin County.  The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that authorities did not make it clear exactly why Chauvin was not booked in Hennepin County.  However, it is not uncommon for high-profile defendants to be moved to other jurisdictions for their own safety.

This is a breaking news report.

[Image via the Ramsey County, Minn. Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network.  The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings.  DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: