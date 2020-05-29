Our First Look at Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin After He Was Arrested and Charged with George Floyd’s Murder

Authorities in Minnesota late Friday released a mugshot of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was fired earlier this week; he now faces one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is being held, reports say, in the Ramsey County Jail. Ramsey County surrounds St. Paul, Minn., and neighbors Hennepin County, which surrounds the twin city of Minneapolis. Chauvin faces charges in Hennepin County. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that authorities did not make it clear exactly why Chauvin was not booked in Hennepin County. However, it is not uncommon for high-profile defendants to be moved to other jurisdictions for their own safety.

This is a breaking news report.

[Image via the Ramsey County, Minn. Jail]

