Harvard Law Prof Says President Trump Is a ‘Fuxxxng Racist’ Who Wants to ‘Reverse Outcome of the Civil War’

Legal scholar Laurence Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard, said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is a “fuxxxng racist” who “wants to reverse the outcome of the Civil War.”

Tribe’s commentary came with a link to a story about Trump saying he was “seriously” looking into ending birthright citizenship.

“We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship, where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby – congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. citizen,” Trump said.

Legal experts immediately noted that there are “only two ways” to do that.

Look all you want, Mr. President, but there are only two ways to end birthright citizenship in this country: Have 2/3 of both the House and the Senate pass a constitutional amendment that 38 states ratify; or Convince #SCOTUS to overrule its 1896 decision in Wong Kim Ark. https://t.co/6r1xaahSPG — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 21, 2019

Tribe, for his part, focused on the origins of the 14th Amendment.

This fuxxxng racist wants to reverse the outcome of the Civil War, for God’s sake. Over half a million lives were lost in that sacred cause. If you agree we can’t let this lunatic get away with that, SAY SO!!! If you’re silent, you’re complicit. https://t.co/fX69JyTizE — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 21, 2019

Take it away, Library of Congress [emphasis ours]:

14th Amendment to the Constitution Was Ratified

July 28, 1868 On July 28, 1868, the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified. The amendment grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” which included former slaves who had just been freed after the Civil War. The amendment had been rejected by most Southern states but was ratified by the required three-fourths of the states. Known as the “Reconstruction Amendment,” it forbids any state to deny any person “life, liberty or property, without due process of law” or to “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

These are the words of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Tribe separately decried the Trump Administration’s indefinite detention aspirations.

