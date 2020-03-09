GOP Rep Who Visited CDC with Trump Announces Self-Quarantine After Being Notified of CPAC Photo

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) was with President Donald Trump for a visit at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters on Friday. Now it’s Monday and Collins has announced that he is self-quarantining himself after being informed that he was in a picture with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who tested positive for coronavirus.

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Collins tweeted. “While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.”

Collins said he feels “completely healthy” and will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Collins is following the lead of other Republican lawmakers–Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)–who also had encounters with the unidentified CPAC attendee.

You can add Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to the growing list of the self-quarantined Republican lawmakers.

While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon. Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Notably, Collins shook hands with the president on Friday.

Doug Collins, who has self-quarantined, greeting Trump in Georgia last week (AFTER CPAC) pic.twitter.com/EY0qeVIIHe — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2020

Collins spent time with President Trump on Friday, shook his hand. They were both at the CDC together. https://t.co/kvhY8diMJo — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 9, 2020

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp also interacted with the aforementioned attendee and shook Trump’s hand. It’s not clear if the handshake occurred before or after Schlapp had “incidental contact with [the attendee], very briefly.”

Collins, a staunch supporter of the president, is running for a Senate seat.

[Image via CBS News screengrab]