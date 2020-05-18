Watch Our Live Network Now

Former WWE Wrestler Once Credited with Stopping Robbery Has Gone Missing in Riptide Incident

Alberto LuperonMay 18th, 2020, 3:21 pm

Shad Gaspard in 2016

Shad Gaspard, the 39-year-old wrestler best known for his work on the tag team Cryme Tyme, has gone missing in a riptide incident out in Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. Rescuers were able to save his 10-year-old son.

Gaspard and his son were part of a group that were caught in a riptide Sunday afternoon, according to TMZ. A witness said that the wrestler told lifeguards to save his child first.

The outlet said they were told that a large wave crashed on Gaspard. That was the last time he was seen.

Gaspard and colleague Jayson Anthony Paul (“JTG”) made names for themselves as Cryme Tyme, a tag team performing for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). That work relationship has continued through the years, even after they left the company.

Gaspard caught national attention in 2016 when he was credited with stopping a robbery at a gas station. He was asked how he ended up in the situation.

“Honestly, I was thirsty, and I wanted something to drink,” he told TMZ, laughing.

Responses to news of Gaspard’s disappearance ranged wide online, with tweets from former and current figures with the WWE, All Elite Wrestling,  and pro-wrestling news media.

“THE SHAD GASPARD,” wrote The Iron Sheik. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

“This Shad Gaspard news has me shaking,”  wrote Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “Super friendly guy. I’m praying but man, it sounds horrible.”

[Screengrab via TMZ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: