The man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” now has a mug shot.

Rudy Giuliani, the stalwart Donald Trump supporter who has pushed baseless and disproven theories about the 2020 presidential election, surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Wednesday. He departed from New York on Wednesday morning, and a plane believed to be his landed in Atlanta at around 11:20 a.m., according to CNN.

Giuliani surrendered to the FCSO at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to CNN. The sheriff’s office released his booking photo at around 4:45 p.m. Giuliani was released on a $150,000 bond negotiated earlier in the day, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attack, was indicted in Fulton County on Aug. 14 alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants for allegedly interfering with the results of the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State. Charges include RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) violations, forgery, false statements, conspiracy to influence an election, perjury, and influencing witnesses. In addition to Giuliani, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis named attorneys Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, “coup memo” author John Eastman, and former DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark are in the indictment.

“I’m going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do,” Giuliani said as he left his New York apartment on Wednesday, according to CNN. “I don’t know if I plead today, but if I do, I plead not guilty.”

Giuliani implied that he found it ironic that a former federal prosecutor would be the subject of a booking photo.

“I get photographed, isn’t that nice?” he said. “A mug shot for the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail.”

Also on Wednesday, Powell, Ellis, and Chesebro surrendered to the FCSO for booking and were released on $100,000 bond, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while John Eastman turned himself in on Tuesday and was also released on $100,000 bond.

Trump is expected to be formally booked on Thursday. The defendants have until Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender to Fulton County officials.

