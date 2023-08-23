Conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis appeared in mug shots released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Wednesday. In each booking photo, the lawyers appear to smile.

Powell, the lawyer infamous for her so-called “Kraken” series of lawsuits, surrendered to law enforcement in response to her RICO indictment on charges related to an alleged conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State.

Ellis, who began working on former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign beginning in 2019 before joining legal efforts to contest and overturn the results of the election, is also charged alongside Powell and 17 additional co-defendants – including the 45th president– in the sprawling, 98-page, 41-count criminal indictment.

The counts include alleged RICO violations, forgery, false statements, conspiracy to influence an election, perjury, and influencing witnesses charges over a series of efforts by Trump, his lawyers, and others, to deny Joe Biden Georgia’s electoral votes.

“On or about the 6th day of December 2020, Sidney Katherine Powell entered into written engagement agreement with SullivanStrickler LLC, forensic data firm located in Fulton County, Georgia, for the performance of computer forensic collections and analytics on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Michigan and elsewhere,” one of the sections of the indictment dedicated to Powell reads. “The unlawful breach of election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia, was subsequently performed under this agreement. This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Powell faces seven counts related to her alleged dealings with SullivanStrickler LLC, her alleged role in the conspiracy to commit election fraud by tampering with voting machines, and for allegedly violating Georgia’s homegrown version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the indictment notes.

Ellis faces two charges: one alleged violation of the RICO statute, and one alleged solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

The 19 defendants in the case were charged earlier this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The defendants began to turn themselves in this week. The 45th president is expected to surrender himself to authorities on Thursday.

