 Rebekah Jones Says She Will Turn Herself in for Arrest | Law & Crime
Watch Our Live Network Now

Fired Florida Data Scientist Says She Will Turn Herself in for Arrest Sunday Night

Alberto LuperonJan 17th, 2021, 4:10 pm

Rebekah Jones, the fired data scientist in the middle of a lawsuit against Florida law enforcement, said Saturday that she would turn herself in for arrest the following night.

Jones was fired as data manager for the Florida Department of Health last May. She had claimed that she had been told to rig data to minimize COVID-19 in rural counties, in order to support Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ reopening plan. She said she refused.

Jones continued to maintain a web presence to publish her own competing COVID-19 stats and warnings. She said that a Florida Department of Law Enforcement raid on her home in December was retaliation for speaking out.

The officers were serving a warrant for Jones’s electronic equipment obtained after the Department of Health (DOH) filed a complaint related to an unauthorized user accessing DOH’s messaging system last month. A message sent through the system urged employees to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.”

Jones soon sued over the raid, after she claimed law enforcement pointed guns at her son, age 11, and her daughter, 2. The FDLE has denied wrongdoing.

“I can confirm there is an active arrest warrant for Ms. Jones,” FDLE spokesperson Gretl Plessinger told Law&Crime in an email. “FDLE agents have been working with her attorney to have her turn herself in.  Our case remains active.  Once she turns herself in, we’ll be able to provide additional information.”

Jones’ name does not appear in the Leon County jail records as of Sunday afternoon.

Jerry Lambe contributed to this article.

[Screengrab via WPTV]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: