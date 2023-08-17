Disappearance of Katy Perry songwriter sparks police investigation — here’s what we know

Police in Beverly Hills are investigating the apparent disappearance of a model and songwriter who co-wrote a single for pop superstar Katy Perry.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was apparently struggling to make her rent payments on her Beverly Hills apartment, according to friends and neighbors, Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC reported. Friends say that they reported Leierth-Segura as missing on Aug. 8, but her car — a 2010 silver Ford Fusion — was reportedly last seen in Beverly Hills in the middle of the night on June 30.

Friends say that was also the last day anyone heard from her.

Leierth-Segura’s family reportedly began contacting friends when they became concerned about her well-being.

“When I woke up in the morning there was already a message saying ‘Hey, have you talked to Camela?'” friend Liz Montgomery told the station. She immediately filed a missing person report with Beverly Hills police.

A notice from California Attorney General Rob Bonta says that Leierth-Segura has been missing since June 29.

Leierth-Segura was a co-writer on the 2013 Katy Perry song “Walking On Air,” which was the second single from Perry’s fourth studio album, “Prism,” according to Deadline. The song debuted at 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number eight on the Billboard Hot Digital Songs in October of 2013, Deadline reported.

In a phone call with Law&Crime, a Beverly Hills police spokesperson said that investigators are familiarizing themselves with the case.

“This is an active missing person investigation that was just reported to us on Aug. 8,” Lt. Reginald Evans told Law&Crime in a phone call Thursday. “Many [media] outlets are saying she’s been missing since June, but this is new to us. There are steps and things that have to be done on our end before any other title is assigned to it whatsoever.”

In a statement subsequently emailed to Law&Crime, Evans said that the department could not confirm the information in reports about Leierth-Segura’s apparent disappearance.

“As we have seen in well-known investigations, a party’s involvement is truly determined as time goes on and with a thorough, comprehensive, and untainted investigation,” Evans said in a statement emailed to Law&Crime on Thursday. “At this time, I cannot confirm or deny any of the statements that were provided by anyone who knows the missing person as it is still preliminary.”

“The timing is especially crucial considering the dates she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police,” the statement added.

Leierth-Segura’s 19-year-old cat Morris is also apparently missing, KABC reported.

“I’d like to think nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah,” friend Cecilia Foss told the station.

Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden, where her family still lives.

