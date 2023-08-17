With blood on his hands and clothes, a 20-year-old Chicagoland man admitted to police that he stabbed his father to death, saying “I’m a murderer,” according to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Thurston is at the Cook County Jail on a first-degree murder charge with his bond set at $1 million, prosecutors said.

Glenview police officers were called to a home shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing in a domestic-related incident. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Perron Thurston, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a bond proffer from prosecutors, Perron Thurston was upset that his son smoked cannabis earlier in the morning. He called his son’s workplace, a coffee shop, and said he couldn’t come to work. An argument ensued in the kitchen and Isaac Thurston “picked up a knife from a block on the counter and stabbed the victim one time in the left side of the torso,” the proffer said.

After he was stabbed, Perron Thurston called out to his wife and said “Isaac just stabbed me,” according to the proffer. The wife hopped out of bed and rushed to the kitchen and then called 911. The victim’s second son came out of his bedroom after hearing the racket and began chest compressions on the victim.

Isaac Thurston was standing inside the home with blood on his hands and clothes when officers got there.

“He told responding officers ‘I don’t know why I did it’ and ‘I’m a murderer,'” the proffer said.

The suspect allegedly described how he stabbed his father and did not report any physical contact with his father or any prior previous physical violence or abuse.

Prosecutors say it’s the first time Isaac Thurston has been arrested.

Perron Thurston’s obituary describes him as a “loving father of Isaac” and his other son and was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He also was an avid biker and belonged to several biking clubs.

“He taught himself to play ice hockey at the age of 40 and enjoyed playing in several community leagues. He was also a regular participant in many local Critical Mass rides and founder of the Crosstown Classic ride,” the obit said.

The elder Thurston also was a “proud champion” of several nonprofits, including The Base Chicago, Equiticity and Inner-City Education Program.

“He was a teacher and mentor to many, a friend to all,” the obit said.

Perron Thurston’s funeral will be at a later date. Meanwhile, his son’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.

