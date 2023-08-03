After more than 16 years, deputies put a name to skeletal remains found in Sarasota, Florida, and yet that answer just leads to another question. Why didn’t the family of Jeana Lynn Burrus — a 39-year-old wife and mother — report her missing?

“The investigation into Jeana’s death was further complicated as she was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned,” wrote the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in a post on Wednesday.

Authorities said her skeletal remains turned up on Feb. 6, 2007, buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court, a street around three miles from where Burrus lived with her family.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remained cold until November of 2022, when the SCSO, working in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc., utilized current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to make a positive identification,” deputies wrote.

They released an outline of her life.

She lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and their son, James Burrus Jr. She did not have a job. James Burrus Sr. worked at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota.

New management at the auto body shop said deputies searched premises several months ago, according to WTVT. Law enforcement found nothing, they said.

Jeana Burrus’ son went to Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2005 and 2006, deputies said in their post.

“The couple resided in Citrus County, Florida and Frederick, Maryland, prior to relocating to Sarasota County,” they wrote.

A woman who rents the Sarasota home where the family lived said authorities searched it several months ago but discovered nothing, according to the outlet.

Deputies ask that anyone who knew Jeana Burrus or her husband, or has information about her death to call sheriff’s Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

More Law&Crime coverage: Unidentified remains found during search for missing Texas woman allegedly kidnapped by married boyfriend

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]