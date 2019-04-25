Deutsche Bank Turns Over Trump Financial Docs to NY Attorney General

President Donald Trump has been fighting efforts by Congress to obtain various financial records of his, but that hasn’t stopped a major institution from complying with state authorities in New York. Deutsche Bank, known for lending the Trump Organization more than $300 million according to public filings, began giving records to the New York Attorney General’s office, CNN reported.

This comes in response to subpoenas issued by AG Letitia James having to do with specific Trump Organization projects. Already, the bank has started giving James’ office loan documents and emails related to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort; the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago; and the Trump’s failed bid at purchasing the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, “a person familiar with the production” told CNN.

Both Deutsche Bank and the New York Attorney General’s office have declined to comment on the matter.

The subpoenas were issued after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified before Congress, saying that Trump inflated his net worth in financial documents. He reportedly listed more residential units than his property had, and listed a tower as having more floors than it really did, all to make it appear that they properties had a higher value.

Cohen’s statements have also sparked investigations from House committees, which are now seeking Trump’s financial documents. The White House has already sued to block a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee that sought documents from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA. The Trump administration claims that there is no legislative purpose for those inquiries, and are merely aimed at damaging his 2020 campaign.

[Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images]