Congressional Investigators Reportedly ‘Vetting’ Credibility of New Whistleblower Accounts

There’s the Ukraine whistleblower who heard about the July 25 Trump-Zelensky phone call from alarmed White House officials and filed a complaint, and then there’s a second whistleblower who has “firsthand knowledge” of key events related to this. There’s also an unrelated IRS whistleblower whose claim has received significantly less attention. But wait — there’s more?

The Daily Beast, citing two anonymous congressional sources, is now reporting that a whistleblower parade of sorts appears to be developing on Capitol Hill. That is, new potential whistleblowers are coming forward in light of recent events.

The report contains some pertinent caveats, particularly regarding the significance and credibility of the claims — the substance of which is not known. The sources say investigators are “vetting the new accounts they’ve received for credibility,” but do not say what those accounts are.

Then there’s the bit about the significance of the accounts and the overall lack of clarity about them:

It’s also unknown if their accounts are as significant as that of the intelligence whistleblower whose alarm over President Trump’s July 25 phone call sparked the impeachment probe. Investigators often encounter cranks as well as those with genuine knowledge of wrongdoing. Nor is it clear if these new ostensible whistleblowers have contacted any inspectors general, as the original two whistleblowers did.

Mark Zaid is currently representing two individuals who blew the whistle on Trump asking Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. He told the Daily Beast that it is clear there are “numerous whistleblowers out there and many people who possess firsthand relevant information who could come forward,” before adding that he expects some such individuals will come forward now that the proverbial dam is breaking.

