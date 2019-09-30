House Democrats Slap Trump’s Personal Attorney Rudy Giuliani with Subpoena

House Democrats on Monday issued a subpoena requiring President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to produce documents by the middle of October.

The letter, signed by Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), states that the subpoena was being issued as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry by the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence after consulting with the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule,” the letter to Giuliani said. You can read the rest of it below.

The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump may have jeopardized national security by pressuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to interfere with the 2020 presidential election by investigating Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his family. The investigation will also look into whether Trump withheld security assistance which had been approved by Congress to aid Ukraine in countering Russian aggression as part of a quid pro quo deal for investigating the Biden family, and the administration’s alleged attempt to coverup the matter.

“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President,” the letter continued. “A growing public record, including your own statements, indicates that the President, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations.”

The subpoena demands that Giuliani produce all documents relating to his communications with Ukrainian officials pertaining to the investigations into the Biden family, and any other evidence “indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme.”

Last week, the same Committee chairmen subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo, according to the latest reporting, took part in the July 25 Trump-Zelensky phone call.

20190930 – Giuliani HPSCI Subpoena Letter by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via ABC News]