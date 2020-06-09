Watch Our Live Network Now

Chad Daybell Arrested Hours After Authorities Execute Warrant at Idaho Home

Jerry LambeJun 9th, 2020, 3:27 pm

Hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a Rexburg, Idaho home on Tuesday, authorities took Lori (Vallow) Daybell’s husband Chad Daybell into custody.

According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s silver SUV was pulled over by several officers approximately one mile south of his home at around 11:30 a.m. where they placed him in handcuffs and put him into the back of a police vehicle. Authorities had arrived on scene at around 7 a.m. to search the premises. It’s not yet clear what law enforcement was searching for, but it was reported that this was connected to the Sept. 2019 disappearance of Lori Daybell’s two children, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

A brief video of Daybell being taken into custody was captured by Brittany Chapple as she and another passenger drove past the scene of the arrest.

A photograph of the arrest taking place was posted to Twitter by ABC4 Utah reporter Rosie Nguyen.

Early reports that have yet to be confirmed by police suggest possible human remains were found on the property.

Local news reporters noted that trucks were carrying backhoes onto the property; several canine units were also in the yard. Based on the photos, authorities appeared to have dug several holes on the property.

Tuesday marked the second time Daybell’s home has been searched by authorities this year.

Lori Daybell remains locked up in Idaho as she awaits trial in the child desertion case.

The children’s mother, at the time going by the name Lori Vallow, moved with the kids to Idaho in Sept. 2019 less than two months after the homicide of Vallow’s then-husband Charles Vallow.

Although the children went missing shortly after the move, Lori married new husband Chad Daybell in Nov. 2019 and traveled to Hawaii with him.

The so-called “doomsday cult” couple got married about two weeks after Chad Daybell’s previous wife Tammy Daybell died. They both remain under investigation for possible “conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.”

Matt Naham contributed to this report.

Jerry Lambe - Journalist

Jerry Lambe is a journalist at Law&Crime. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and New York Law School and previously worked in financial securities compliance and Civil Rights employment law.

