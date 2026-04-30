Case against Trump assassination suspect dropped after screwing up Miranda rights

State prosecutors in West Virginia have dropped the criminal case against a 39-year-old woman accused of pursuing a social media campaign aimed at recruiting individuals for the purpose of killing President Donald Trump because authorities failed to read the defendant her Miranda rights before she allegedly confessed.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally filed a motion to dismiss the case against Morgan L. Morrow, who had been arrested in January and charged with one count of making threats of terrorist acts, court records show.

The motion, filed April 17, said prosecutors decided to abandon the case, according to a copy of the document obtained by Huntington, West Virginia, CBS affiliate WOWK.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be filed again. However, prosecutors would likely be prohibited from using the interrogation footage, including Morrow's alleged confession, as evidence against her in any future case.

"The case has been dismissed. We believe Miss Morrow never should have been charged at all, and we're glad this is over," Mark Atkinson, Morrow's defense attorney, said in a statement to WOWK.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the sheriff's office and the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations conducted the investigation into Morrow. Following her January arrest, the agencies said they had obtained evidence showing that Morrow had used social media networking platforms to recruit "individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."

While authorities did not reveal what Morrow is accused of writing, Inquisitr reported that she posted about seeking someone to shoot the president.

"Surely a sniper with a terminal illness can't be a big ask out of 343 million," she allegedly wrote in a post.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Morrow says that she has been a full-time parent since June 2009 and states that the 39-year-old has patience that "comes from being a full-time mom for 13 years." Her education is listed as graduating from Marietta High School in Ohio in 2005.

Inquisitr further reported that Morrow is employed as a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library.

Just prior to her arrest, Morrow allegedly authored a profanity-laced Facebook post that called for Trump voters to be "shot in the face three times at point-blank range." The post appeared to come in response to federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shooting and killing protester Alex Pretti multiple times after the licensed gun owner had been disarmed.

"You had a hand in causing what is happening today, and I can only hope you suffer as much as the immigrants, the people of color, the LGBTQ+ people have suffered for generations, and how much mothers and nurses are suffering right now because you actively condemned them to this injustice with your vote," the post reportedly said. "We told you what would happen and you ignored us."