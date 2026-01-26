A 39-year-old woman in West Virginia is accused of threatening to assassinate Donald Trump, allegedly pursuing a social media campaign aimed at recruiting individuals for the purpose of killing the president.

Morgan Leigh Morrow was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the arrest followed a "detailed investigation" into Morrow conducted by sheriff's detectives and the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations. Authorities say they have evidence showing that the Ripley, West Virginia, woman used social media networking platforms to recruit "individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."

The sheriff's office did not disclose many details about the investigation into Morrow, but emphasized that the agency's post announcing her arrest was "not meant to be a political – oriented statement."

"This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns," the release states.

Morrow was transported and booked into the South Central Regional Jail. A bond amount had not been set as of Monday morning.

While authorities did not reveal what Morrow is accused of writing, Inquisitr reported that she posted about seeking someone to shoot the president.

"Surely a sniper with a terminal illness can't be a big ask out of 343 million," she allegedly wrote in an online post.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Morrow says that she has been a full-time parent since June 2009 and states that the 39-year-old has patience that "comes from being a full-time mom for 13 years." Her education is listed as graduating from Marietta High School in Ohio in 2005.

Inquisitr further reported that Morrow is employed as a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library.

Morrow over the weekend also reportedly authored a profanity-laced Facebook post that called for Trump voters to be "shot in the face three times at point-blank range." The post appears to be in response to federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shooting and killing protester Alex Pretti multiple times after the licensed gun owner had been disarmed.

"You had a hand in causing what is happening today, and I can only hope you suffer as much as the immigrants, the people of color, the LGBTQ+ people have suffered for generations, and how much mothers and nurses are suffering right now because you actively condemned them to this injustice with your vote," the post apparently says. "We told you what would happen and you ignored us."