A college student in Kentucky punched a man unconscious and into a brain bleed after an argument at a bar, authorities claim.

Hunter Hawthorne, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the fight, according to Fayette County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. He also faces nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

On April 10, Hawthorne was at Two Fisted Willie's bar in Lexington, Kentucky, according to court documents obtained by regional Fox affiliate WDKY. At some point, he started arguing with another person.

A friend of the person with whom Hawthorne was arguing — who was also a college student — apparently stepped in to try to defuse the argument when Hawthorne allegedly punched him in the face. The victim fell and hit his head; he had been knocked out.

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The victim was reportedly unconscious for four minutes and then had to be hospitalized for about a week. He was treated for a brain bleed, a possible brain injury, and a fractured skull.

"Due to the suspects actions, I believe he wantonly created a grave risk of death by assaulting the victim, thus resulting in multiple significant brain injuries, which can commonly become fatal," a criminal complaint reads, per area CBS affiliate WKYT.

Jail records state that officers with the Lexington Police Department arrested Hawthorne on Tuesday. As they did so, they allegedly found nine fake identification cards with different names and pictures in his bedroom.

Hawthorne is a student at the University of Kentucky, according to authorities. The school is based in Lexington, which lies in the center of Kentucky and is the state's second-largest city.