A Florida woman has learned her punishment for threatening to shoot President Donald Trump because she was "bored."

Miranda Perez pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She has been sentenced to 246 days of time served with two years of probation to come.

The defendant has been ordered to "stay away" from Trump, all members of his family, and his properties, and she may not use social media while she is on probation.

The defendant has also been barred from possessing any firearms, ammunition, or weapons, and she must undergo a mental health evaluation and "comply with recommended mental health treatment."

On July 14, 2025, a then-34-year-old Perez wrote in a Facebook post, "Hey Trump I'ma go to your Gulf course an be the next shooter lol I'm bored," according to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime. She included two emojis, one of laughter and another of hands raised in the air – generally used to express excitement.

The message ended with the words "be there soon," alongside a smiling-face emoji.

Authorities were able to tie the social media profile to Perez because of several photos on the page matching her state ID, as well as the Facebook photos matching her "previous booking photo when she was arrested for making threats on Facebook to shoot up" a local elementary school.

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In that case, stretching back to August 2019, a probable cause affidavit detailed how a man contacted authorities after speaking with Perez on Facebook Messenger. She was reportedly upset that her children were being moved to a new school.

The witness and the woman spoke on video chat, his sworn statements said, where she allegedly stated that because she likes "violent things," she intended to add Zachery Cruz as a Facebook friend, whose brother Nikolas Cruz was convicted of killing 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. Perez reportedly referenced Nikolas Cruz himself, as well.

After their video chat, Perez reportedly messaged the witness: "I'm thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton," a reference to Barton Elementary School in Palm Beach County, the school where her children were being moved.

"WTF," the man responded.

"Yep," she replied, per the affidavit, saying it was the school's "fault."

Perez later admitted that she sent those messages, saying that while she thought about the crime, "she would never actually do it," the court record continued. She was charged with making a threat to conduct a mass shooting.

She was later found to be "seriously mentally ill" and ordered to surrender all firearms and ammunition she owned.

Perez was deemed incompetent to stand trial in 2019, according to online court records. Two years later, her lawyers moved to dismiss the case, arguing that based on Supreme Court precedent, Perez should not be prosecuted when it was clear she would not regain competency to stand trial. The judge, over the state's objection, agreed to dismiss the case.

In the more recent case, however, the defendant failed to get it dismissed. She was found competent enough for her case to proceed and had pleaded not guilty until the change this week.

Trump survived two attempts on his life in 2024 as he sought another term in the White House.

A sniper attempted to kill him in July 2024 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then, in September 2024, Secret Service agents tasked with protecting Trump spotted a man with a rifle hiding in shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. That man, Ryan Routh, was sentenced to life in prison for the attempted assassination.