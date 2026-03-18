A Florida woman is accused of directing her own children to attack a 10-year-old boy and then physically restraining the child during the confrontation that followed at a neighborhood park.

Ketsy Ann Rivera, 41, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse without great bodily harm, and false imprisonment, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Monday to the Heritage Park Apartment Complex for a reported disturbance involving multiple juveniles at a community park. Witnesses and the child told authorities that a fight broke out among a group of children who had been playing together.

Investigators said the situation escalated after some of the children left the area and returned with their mothers, leading to a confrontation between adults and minors. Authorities allege Rivera played a central role in the incident.

"One of the mothers, 41-year-old Ketsy Ann Rivera, pushed her children (8 and 9 years old) towards the 10-year-old victim and instructed them to strike the child," the news release states. "Ketsy Rivera then grabbed the victim by his shirt, preventing him from leaving or defending himself."

Deputies said the alleged actions left the child visibly injured. Responding officers observed "significant swelling of his left eye" following the encounter.

The child's mother later arrived at the scene and requested that charges be pursued against Rivera. First responders with the fire department also evaluated the child at the scene. Officials said that despite the apparent injuries, the child was ultimately cleared of any serious medical concerns.

Authorities did not indicate whether any other individuals involved in the initial altercation between the children would face charges.

Rivera was taken into custody and booked into the Osceola County Jail. Officials have not released additional details about whether she has retained an attorney or when she is expected to appear in court.

Court records obtained by Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV provided additional details about the alleged altercation.

According to authorities, shortly after the three children got into an initial altercation, the two younger kids brought Rivera, their mother, to the playground. At some point, the 10-year-old reportedly called Rivera a "fat a—."

That's when Rivera allegedly inserted herself into the confrontation.

"She was actually holding him back where he could not even defend himself from the other two boys coming at him or get away from the situation. It was three against one," Capt. Kim Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office told the station. "It's her job as a mom to come in and try and deescalate this, not ramp it up. And that's exactly what she did here. She took it to the next level."

Rivera was processed at the Osceola County Detention Center and released after posting bond of $12,000.