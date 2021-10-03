Authorities Release 911 Call for Sheridan Wahl, the College Student Found Dead Behind South Carolina Fire Station

What happened to Sheridan Wahl? The 21-year-old was found dead behind a South Carolina fire station, miles away from her burned vehicle. Cause of death is pending, leaving behind distressing questions.

“She was just laid out on the grass,” said a man on the 911 audio from Sept. 21 near the town of Pamplico. This was about 10 miles away, and two days after authorities found her burned car in Scranton. Both locations were dozens of miles northwest of Wahl’s previous whereabouts in Myrtle Beach. Wahl, a student at the University of South Florida, had gone up to South Carolina to see her father, but she never arrived at his home.

A moped rental business denied her service for not wearing shoes, according to a police report obtained by Myrtle Beach Online. The last time she spoke to her mother was through FaceTime, and she told her she was going to return home to Florida, but her mother told her to spend the night in Myrtle Beach so she would not have to drive at night. But family members said they had not been even to contact her since then, with calls heading to voicemail.

That final call was at about 1 p.m. Deputies in Florence County, South Carolina said they found her burned 2018 Toyota Corolla at 1:56 p.m., just an hour after the final call.

Fire department officials in the Pamplico area said they believed they found Wahl already dead, based on her skin being different colors.

Authorities in South Carolina continued their investigation Monday into the death of Sheridan Wahl, a 21-year Florida college student whose body was found 10 miles from her torched car. https://t.co/lFNTnv24rT — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 28, 2021

Cause of death is pending and may take weeks to determine.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but will keep you informed in the coming weeks,” Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told Online.

[Screenshot via WBTW]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]