AOC Apologizes, Settles Lawsuit with Critic She Blocked on Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.-14th District) settled a federal lawsuit with a critic on Monday. She has apologized to the plaintiff, former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind, and unblocked him on Twitter.

“I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account,” she said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

She had been scheduled to testify in the case on Tuesday.

Hikind–a Democrat with conservative leanings on issues like gay marriage.–announced victory on Twitter.

Hikind was blocked after he criticized Ocasio-Cortez for calling migrant detention centers concentration camps.

Katie Fallow, senior attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute, commended the settlement, and compared it to her organization’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump, who also blocked critics on Twitter.

