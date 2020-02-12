American Bar Association Criticizes Trump Without Saying His Name for ‘Attack’ on Roger Stone Judge

President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice caused quite a commotion on Tuesday over Roger Stone’s prison-sentence-to-be. As part of this, Trump took aim at the federal judge handling Stone’s case by criticizing her treatment of now-incarcerated former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He also criticized federal prosecutors involved in the Stone and Michael Flynn cases.

The American Bar Association responded with a statement on Wednesday that is obviously addressing this situation, even though it didn’t mention Trump by name.

“The American Bar Association steadfastly supports judicial independence and the sound exercise of prosecutorial discretion. Public officials who personally attack judges or prosecutors can create a perception that the system is serving a political or other purpose rather than the fair administration of justice,” ABA President Judy Perry Martinez said in a statement. “It is incumbent upon public officials and members of the legal profession, whose sworn duty it is to uphold the law, to do everything in their power to preserve the integrity of the justice system.”

On Tuesday night, Trump referenced the Manafort case, saying not even Al Capone was treated that harshly.

Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump now attacking Judge Amy Berman Jackson who is still 9 days away from making a sentencing recommendation. https://t.co/JLFM1FrrmO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 12, 2020

“Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!” Trump said, just asking.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is also presiding over Stone’s case, did revoke Manafort’s bail conditions, resulting in him being jailed ahead of trial. During that time, Manafort’s lawyers complained he was in solitary confinement, but Jackson called that claim “disingenuous.”

“The defendant was not in the SHU (special housing unit)!” she said.

The president also had some words for federal prosecutors who have been involved in the cases against his friends and associates.

Trump simply asked “Prosecutorial Misconduct?” when responding to a tweet on Tuesday night. That tweet said: “Raise your hand if you believe it’s time for a FULL PARDON for Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.”

