Accused Capitol Rioter Who Wanted to ‘Participate in Anarchy’ Dared the Feds to Investigate ‘Deez Nuts.’ They Did.

As a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, one alleged rioter dared authorities on Facebook to investigate “deez nuts.” Nearly two months and multiple government informants later, federal prosecutors followed through on that with criminal charges against the man they say was behind that post.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, closed circuit camera footage and several videos posted to Facebook show James Matthew Horning inside the Capitol Building during of the riot. Like many others arrested for their role in the melee, Horning showed no remorse, appearing to revel in his actions and providing authorities with self-incriminating evidence on social media.

In a Facebook post commenting on the events of Jan. 6, an account authorities believe belongs to Horning said he was “proud” to have taken part in the riots before defiantly calling for an investigation.

“To anyone on my list who has a problem with what happened in DC today…I am damn proud I was there. If you have a problem with that, hit the inbox if you want.. or use the unfriend feature if you ain’t bout it. Those of you calling for an investigation, why don’t you try investigating deez nuts with ya chin,” he wrote.

Horning’s account also posted five videos titled “Videos from DC” which depicting him and others at the Capitol that day, and appeared to have no problems publicly discussing his specific motivations for attending.

“I’m curious why you went to DC: just a show or actual intent to violently overthrow the election? Legit question,” a Facebook user asked Horning.

“3 reasons… to be there when history happens,” Horning replied. “To participate in anarchy. To smoke weed in government buildings…..The real reason was to intimidate congress…they have a 9% approval rating. We accomplished that. Maybe they will work on that because they know we could have got them and have mercy.”

One of the other videos posted to Horning’s account showed him smoking what the affidavit described as “an unknown substance.” In the footage, Horning says “Fuck it, smoking a joint on the Capitol steps right now.”

Responding to a meme someone posted on Facebook asserting that rioters would have been treated differently if they were Black, Horning said: “There were black people in the crowd. I was there. I let one of them hit the joint that I rolled and fired up in the chambers.”

Horning is facing charges of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without legal authority, knowingly intending to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government, and knowingly engaging in conduct with the intent to disrupt a session of Congress.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

James Mathew Horning Charge by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via criminal complaint]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]