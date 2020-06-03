Authorities Just Released George Floyd’s Complete Autopsy Report. Read It Here.

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network. The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings. DISCLAIMER: This website is for general informational purposes only. You should not rely on it for legal advice. Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship. This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.