Authorities Just Released George Floyd’s Complete Autopsy Report. Read It Here.

The Hennepin County, Minn. Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday evening released its complete autopsy report in the death of George Floyd. The report was released the same day three additional officers were accused by prosecutors of playing a role in Floyd’s alleged murder. Prosecutors also on Wednesday upgraded charges against Officer Derek Chauvin, who now faces a count of second-degree felony murder.
This is a breaking news report.
READ the full report below:
George Floyd Autopsy (FULL REPORT) by Law&Crime on Scribd
