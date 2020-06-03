Read the Criminal Complaints Against All Four Ex-Minneapolis Cops Charged in George Floyd’s Alleged Murder

Four former Minneapolis police officers were charged in the homicide of George Floyd by Minnesota state authorities on Wednesday. Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng were named in four separate criminal complaints filed by state prosecutors in Hennepin County.

Chauvin, who was previously charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, had a charge of second-degree murder added to his complaint. The initial third-degree murder and manslaughter charges are still included.

Thao, Lane, and Kueng were each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

You can read each of those documents below:

George Floyd MPD Criminal Complaints by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via screengran/Darnella Frazier]

