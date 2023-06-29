A man dubbed the ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ for using a pillowcase to muffle his victims in California in the 1980s, released early from prison after three decades behind bars, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman found injured and disoriented after she jumped from a moving car he was allegedly driving.

Ronald Mark Feldmeier, 71, was arrested on Monday in Bakersfield on suspicion of kidnapping, officials said. He appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, pleaded not guilty to all counts and was denied bail, officials said. He’s set to appear again in court on July 11.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of a disoriented woman with traumatic injuries yelling for help in the 1800 block of Glenarm Court in the city of Bakersfield, more than 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Police said the woman became concerned for her safety based on undisclosed statements Feldmeier allegedly made. She repeatedly asked him to stop and let her out of the vehicle, but he refused, and she jumped out.

Feldmeier, a registered sex offender, was arrested at his home and booked into the Kern County Jail on kidnapping charges.

One of the women sexually assaulted by Feldmeier years ago wasn’t surprised about his latest arrest.

“He’s horrible. He’s a monster,” said the woman, whose then 4-year-old daughter was also sexually assaulted by Feldmeier, CBS Sacramento reported. “I’m dumbfounded but not surprised. I knew it was just a matter of time before he did something.”

Feldmeier was imprisoned on May 15, 1986, to serve 67 years for oral copulation with force, attempted rape, rape, sodomy with force, and robbery, according to a statement to Law&Crime from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He received 885 days of pre-sentence credits awarded by the sentencing court for time served while awaiting trial, the statement said. He was also eligible for day-for-day prison work credits under the law.

He served 33 years, 4 months, and 6 days when released to parole supervision on Sept. 21, 2019. His parole supervision ended on Sept. 20, 2022, officials said.

His current defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2020, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, KGET reported.

The lawyer who represented him then told the station he was no longer a threat.

“He served his time, which was worse than time served by other people because he was repeatedly assaulted, stabbed and attacked by other inmates,” said Humphrey, the station reported then.

