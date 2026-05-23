A Florida man pulled a gun on a bus driver because he was angry that his children were yelled at, and upon learning that she was just filling in, declared it was her "lucky day," authorities allege.

Otoniel Carlos O'Valle has been charged with aggravated assault on a public transit employee and possession of a firearm on school property, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

On Thursday, O'Valle — otherwise known as "Oto" — was in an older model blue Chevy Blazer at a Citrus County School District bus stop at the intersection of North Velvet Terrace and West Bromin Court in Citrus Springs. The area is in west-central Florida, about 85 miles northwest of Orlando.

According to the sheriff's office, O'Valle is the father of two elementary school-age children who use the bus stop in question.

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As a bus was stopped at about 8:10 a.m., the defendant "approached the open door of the school bus" and "removed an all black handgun from his waistband," deputies said. He asked the driver whether she was the "regular" one and learned the answer was no; she was a substitute.

Upon getting the answer to his question, O'Valle allegedly said it was this woman's "lucky day." He then put the gun back into his front pocket and "explained he was upset because the regular driver had previously yelled at his children," authorities said.

The confrontation was reported to a school resource officer at Citrus Springs Elementary School, and the sheriff's office was then alerted. Officers responded and began investigating.

According to deputies, the bus aide "corroborated the driver's account" of events. Investigators "also reviewed onboard audio and video footage, which captured the driver identifying the weapon upon arrival and showed O'Valle holding an object consistent with a firearm before placing it in his pocket."

Authorities noted that because the confrontation happened at an official school bus stop, the area is considered under state law an extension of school property.

"Anyone who threatens or brings harm toward a Citrus County school, its staff, or our children will face an immediate and uncompromising response from law enforcement," Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said. "We will not allow anyone to endanger the safety of our students or the people who protect them."

O'Valle was arrested by the Ocala Police Department. It is not yet clear when he is due in court.