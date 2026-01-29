A 35-year-old man in Indiana may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his wife after being disappointed with her reaction to his Valentine's Day gestures, stabbing her 40 times with a "big a— kitchen knife" and then sending a photo of her body to her family and a man with whom he believed she was having an affair.

A jury in Clark County found Taylor James Meyer guilty on one count of murder in the brutal slaying of 36-year-old Deborah Meyer on Valentine's Day last year, court records show. Jurors delivered the verdict only hours after attorneys for both sides completed their closing arguments Thursday morning, bringing the six-day trial to a close.

As Law&Crime previously reported, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department in the late-night hours of Feb. 14 responded to the couple's home in the 6600 block of Westwood Drive after receiving a call from someone who said Meyer's wife was in danger.

The caller told the emergency dispatcher he had received a call from Deborah Meyer's phone and could hear her yelling for help.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders knocked several times but received no response. The caller had driven to the Meyer home and spoke to police, which is when he received a photo message from Deborah Meyer's phone showing her body on the floor. Police then breached the door and encountered an aggressive Taylor Meyer.

Officers said they had to use "control techniques" to take Meyer into custody. Also inside the home police located Deborah Meyer's body and three young children under the age of 5. Deborah Meyer appeared to have been stabbed about 40 times, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

In an interview with detectives, Meyer allegedly confessed to killing his wife, explaining that their marriage had been strained since he saw a photo of her holding hands with another man in January 2025, referring to the other man as her "co-worker."

Meyer said he tried to pull out all the stops for Valentine's Day, telling police it was a "Bringing Paris to you" themed evening for which he had "his kids draw pictures of the Eiffel Tower as decorations."

"It was the hardest I've ever tried," he allegedly said during the interview. "She just didn't give a s—."

At some point after dinner, Meyer said he and his wife fought and she left the house "right when [her] boyfriend [got] off work." He said he was "upset" about being home again with the kids.

"For the last two months I've been staying home with the kids every Saturday night while she goes and f—s whoever and lies to my face about it," he said, per the affidavit.

He said she was gone for approximately 20 minutes before she returned home. While his wife was in the bathroom, Meyer tried to read her text messages on her "smart watch" and when she came back out, he demanded her cellphone. She refused and the two fought physically.

"He stated that during the argument she punched him in the face and he grabbed her and took the cellular phone and told her, 'I'm stronger than you,'" the affidavit states. "Meyer told me during this initial interview at the hospital that it was 'all wrestling and hitting, and I started choking her. She hit me with a water bottle and I hit her with a wine bottle and then I went and got the knife'"

According to Meyer, his wife kept asking him "What are you going to do, kill me? You're going to hurt me and leave our kids with no parents?"

Meyer said he then pinned his wife to the ground and went through her phone, placing a call to her "boyfriend" and told him, "It's your f—ing fault. You want to ruin my marriage and tear my family apart," while his wife was screaming in the background.

Meyer went back to choking his wife and then allegedly hit her in the head several times with a wine bottle until she was unconscious. He claimed he wasn't sure if she was dead but he went to the kitchen and grabbed a "big a— kitchen knife, a long one," which he used to repeatedly stab her in the chest.

He then sent a photo of his wife's body to her "boyfriend," captioned "Your fault," police said.

A medical examiner confirmed that Deborah Meyer had been stabbed about 40 times.

Meyer will remain in the Clark County Jail until his sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled to take place on Feb. 20.