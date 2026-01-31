A Florida man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat, trying to force her into his vehicle, and stealing her phone.

Alberto Turino Hernandez, 35, faces several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a weapon, attempted kidnapping, and tampering with a witness or victim, Miami-Dade County jail records show.

The incident occurred on Thursday, two days after Hernandez and his then-girlfriend allegedly broke up.

They had been dating for about six months, living with each other for a third of that time, authorities said, but the woman "ended their relationship" because of Hernandez's "aggressive and possessive behavior towards the victim," police said. On Tuesday, he moved out.

But that was not the last time they would see each other, police say.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday along the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue in Hialeah, Florida, the woman was walking toward her apartment building when "an unknown vehicle" pulled up in front of her, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime. Hernandez then allegedly emerged from the vehicle with what the woman "thinks was a black baseball bat and assaulted her."

At some point, Hernandez yelled out in Spanish, "You will not make fun of me," authorities added, and "struck the victim on her left leg" with the weapon. The woman was yelling out for help when the suspect allegedly hit her with the bat "across the middle of her back and her right leg, causing a laceration."

"You took everything from me," Hernandez added, according to local Miami-based independent outlet WPLG.

He "wanted her phone," and when she refused, he attacked her with the bat and tried to "forcibly push her into the vehicle, but she used her legs to keep him from pushing her all the way inside," the court records continue. The victim ended up on the ground, and Hernandez "assaulted her again with the bat" and then "snatched her phone from her hand forcibly," law enforcement claim.

The suspect subsequently grabbed her purse, got back in his vehicle, and "fled the scene in an unknown direction," according to police.

Police officers arrived at the scene, spoke with the victim, and brought her to an area hospital to be treated. Officers found Hernandez within hours inside of a box truck, arrested him, and interviewed him, where he allegedly admitted to attacking his ex-girlfriend.

The defendant is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.