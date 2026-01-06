A New York judge has sentenced a man convicted of stabbing the mother of his children to over a decade in prison.

Albaro Chacon, 38, was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 19, 2025, of attempted assault, assault, tampering with evidence, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. According to a press release from Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Chacon was arrested in November 2024 after the woman he was living with, who was the mother of his two children, called 911 to report that Chacon had attacked her in the home they shared in Brentwood, New York.

The DA provided details about that night over one year ago, when the unnamed woman woke up in her bed to the sight of Chacon looming over her with a knife, telling her, "You are going to die here."

According to the DA, the woman fought Chacon off as much as she could and sustained stab wounds to her arms as she "redirect[ed] the knife away from her chest." Her then-2-year-old niece was also sleeping in the room at the time, and she tried to protect the little girl as well as herself.

The woman was able to escape from the room and flag down a motorist to call 911. As she ran outside, she saw the two children she shared with Chacon, a 6-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, in the car outside. She believed that Chacon put them in the car before he attacked her. Chacon ran out after her, and the little boy got out of the car and begged for his father to stop attacking his mother. Chacon then went back inside.

While the woman waited for police to arrive, Chacon was attempting to clean up the bloody mess he caused. When she went back inside the house to escape Chacon again, she noticed that the home "smelled of bleach," and the sheets from the bed where Chacon stabbed her had been removed.

Police arrived and placed Chacon under arrest. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Chacon to 15 to 17 years in prison.