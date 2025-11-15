A 47-year-old man in Texas will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife two years ago, driving seven hours to strangle and stab her more than 30 times with a pair of scissors because he believed she was having an affair.

District Judge Kyle Hawthorne on Thursday ordered Brian Alan Jutson Sr. to serve a sentence of life in a state correctional facility for the 2023 slaying of Sherry Shugart Jutson, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Earlier in the week, Brian Jutson pleaded guilty to one count of murder in connection with his wife's death.

According to a news release from the College Station Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Renee Lane after receiving a 911 call. Upon arriving, first responders said they found an adult female, later identified as Sherry Jutson, in the main bedroom of the home suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Through an investigation at the scene, it was determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred between a husband and a wife," police wrote at the time. "The wife was fatally stabbed during that altercation. The husband fled the scene and was later located and detained with the assistance of [the Bryan, Texas, Police Department] and [the Department of Public Safety]."

Court documents obtained by Brazos Valley NBC affiliate KAGS provided additional details about the fatal incident.

According to the report, Brian Jutson's daughter placed the initial 911 call, telling the emergency dispatcher that her father had just killed her stepmother. The daughter reportedly told authorities Brian Jutson had called her and said, "I think I might have killed her," referring to Sherry Jutson.

In an interview with police, Brian Jutson confessed to his wife's murder, telling investigators he left from his job in West Texas and drove seven straight hours to confront Sherry because he believed she was having an affair, per local CBS affiliate KBTX. Jutson reportedly admitted he remembered strangling his wife before repeatedly stabbing her with a pair of scissors.

Brian Jutson provided chilling details about the murder, telling investigators he could not remember exactly how many times he stabbed Sherry Jutson, but he could remember that she pleaded with him during the attack, saying, "Baby, I love you please stop. I'm dying."

After killing his wife, Brian Jutson showered to wash the blood off of himself before leaving the home.

Despite Brian Jutson pleading guilty, prosecutors still presented evidence to jurors as part of the punishment phase of the trial. Such evidence included testimony about the vicious attack as well as the numerous messages Brian Jutson sent to his wife in the days prior to her murder, KBTX reported.