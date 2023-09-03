Authorities in Arizona seized 128 chickens, three chicks, three peacocks, three geese, three dogs, one cat, one finch and 177 incubated eggs from a home after they were found in poor health, according to Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trista Tramposch and Anthony Nunez, both 53, on animal neglect charges, the TV station and other media outlets posted. A dog seized from the property, a German Shepard named Hank, was in such poor health he had to be euthanized.

Hank had “multiple infections to include Valley Fever and a wound invested with maggots,” a portion of the probable cause arrest affidavit posted by KGUN said. “[A veterinarian] also said the infections could have come from other animals. Hank was noted as having an infection on his back left foot, had half the blood count that he should, open wounds and sores in his mouth and infection of the liver and kidneys.”

Valley Fever is prominent in dogs who live in the southwestern United States and is caused by a fungus that lives in the desert soil, according to the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

When deputies served a search warrant on Tramposch’s property in Tucson on Wednesday, they found numerous animals on scene with “little to no food,” the affidavit said. They also found three dead chickens. Nunez, Tramposch’s business partner, allegedly told the deputies he planned to go to Wal-Mart and get more food. Tramposch said she had Hank for about five years, authorities said. She said she did not want Hank to be euthanized, and she wanted to take him to another vet for a second opinion, the affidavit said.

The Sheriff’s Office first received an animal neglect complaint on Aug. 24 when Tramposch asked someone else to take care of Hank.

More Law&Crime coverage: Couple charged with child abuse and cruelty to animals over 6-year-old girl’s broken arm, alleged coverup, and puppies locked in feces-filled cage in the heat

Tramposch and Nunez maintained their innocence in an interview with local NBC affiliate KVOA.

“They threw us in prison with no probable cause for animal cruelty and neglect,” she told the outlet. “… Over 200 beautifully cared-for happy animals had just finished their breakfast and were playing in the courtyard when these sheriffs came and impounded them all.”

Nunez also denied the allegations.

“Everything they said was a lie. I mean, from start to finish, we are not abusive people.”

The two told the TV station they are seeking an emergency hearing to get their animals back.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]