The teenage girl in a recent Amber Alert is now charged in a young man’s murder. Officers are also looking for another young man in the homicide.

Cops in Dallas, Texas, recently put out the word that Natalie Navarro, 17, was missing. She had been last seen Thursday from Woodmeadow Parkway in Dallas.

Investigators named Yordy “Jordy” Martinez, 21, as the at-large suspect in her disappearance.

The tone of that search soon changed. Cops in the city of Garland announced Friday that she was safe but taken into custody.

It turned out she and Martinez are the suspects in the murder of Arturo Pena, 21.

Garland cops were dispatched Tuesday just after 10 a.m. to 342 West Oates Road in Audubon Park, according to a press statement. The call was about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle.

But officers arrived to find that he in fact had suffered a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined he was Pena, a resident of Mesquite, Texas. He had been reported as missing to Dallas cops on Aug. 27.

Authorities have yet to detail their case against Martinez and Navarro. For example, it is unclear who allegedly pulled the trigger. Investigators still had to figure out the motive and how everyone knew one another.

“The reason why this happened, we’ve yet to totally determine that,” Garland police Lt. Richard Maldonado told KXAS in a Friday report. “We hope to get more when we talk to Natalie to see exactly what was going on, if these persons knew each other, if they had a relationship, if there was a falling out.”

Pena’s family voiced concern Martinez could have fled to Mexico, according to KDFW.

The 21-year-old suspect’s criminal history includes felony indictment for allegedly firing a gun into a home in Garland in November.

Martinez remains at large.

Authorities described him as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds, and standing 5 feet, 7 inches. He is missing one of his front teeth.

From Garland cops:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez or with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

