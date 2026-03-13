A Kentucky man slammed his fiancee's head into the mirror of his pickup truck after he ditched her to ride with his friend, police say.

Herb Allen Lovett, 39, has been charged with fourth-degree assault, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office announced. He was booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

On Saturday, Lovett and his fiancee arrived at Wildcat Offroad Park outside East Bernstadt, Kentucky, according to court records reviewed by Lexington-based Fox affiliate WDKY. The couple had plans to ride off-road vehicles together.

However, Lovett reportedly left his fiancee alone so he could ride with a friend. When he returned around 4 a.m. on Sunday, she was sitting in the driver's seat of his pickup truck with the ignition on to stay warm, authorities said.

They began to argue, the sheriff's office said, leading to Lovett "ramming her head into the mirror" of the truck. He also allegedly "grabbed her around the neck" and dragged her "by her hair while she was on the ground."

The woman is said to have crawled under a camper to get away, then gone inside the business's office when it opened. An employee there encouraged her to report the incident, authorities said.

Laurel County sheriff's deputies arrived at the business off Branch Road later that morning and found the woman. She had a cut on her face, bruising close to her hairline, and marks around her neck, WDKY reported. She was also covered in mud.

Lovett admitted to arguing with his fiancee but did not explain her injuries, per the court records. He was arrested, booked into jail, and later released on a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.