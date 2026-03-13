A 16-year-old in Michigan accused of gunning down a 73-year-old man while robbing his home allegedly texted a friend moments after the shooting that the "old man was dead" and that he watched the victim "gasp his last breath." Kemaree Davis is charged as an adult with one count each of open murder and armed robbery in the December slaying of 73-year-old Thomas Stewart, records show.

According to a news release from the City of Muskegon, about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2025, officers with the city's Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a man being shot at a residence in the 1400 block of Jiroch Street, which is about 200 miles northwest of Detroit. First responders located a man, later identified as Stewart, inside the home suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's wallet was found next to his body and his pockets had been turned out.

Police said Davis, who was arrested a week after the shooting, knew Stewart and was in the house to rob him.

"I do believe Mr. Stewart knew a lot of people in his neighborhood, was friendly with a lot of people in his neighborhood, was helpful to a lot of people, so we don't know what the nexus actually was," Muskegon Public Safety Director Tim Kozal said during a December news briefing. "From our investigation we believe those were the only two individuals inside the house. We believe that the intent of the individual that was there with Mr. Stewart was to rob him."

A 17-year-old suspect was also taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon in connection with Stewart's slaying.

Prosecutors say evidence in the case, including witness testimony, text messages, and investigative findings, all link Davis to the crime.

Court testimony has focused heavily on the alleged text messages Davis sent after the killing, according to a report from MLive. Some of that evidence was revealed Thursday during Davis' preliminary examination.

A detective reportedly testified that about an hour after he allegedly shot Stewart, Davis sent his friend a text message relaying what had just happened, writing, "The old man is dead. Bro, I watched him gasp his last breath."

The recipient of that message is the 17-year-old who is also charged in connection with the robbery gone wrong, authorities said. Investigators said they obtained surveillance footage showing Davis and the 17-year-old meeting outside of Muskegon High School on the morning of the shooting and walking in the direction of Stewart's home.

In an interview with police following his arrest, Davis allegedly confessed to killing Stewart, reportedly saying Stewart saw him inside the home and gave him $20. He claimed the gun "went off" during the robbery, killing Stewart. Afterward, Davis allegedly said he took an additional $20 from Stewart's wallet.

The 17-year-old suspect also testified during Thursday's hearing, reportedly providing a version of events that conflicted with investigators' accounts. The teen also claimed he did not remember meeting up with Davis and did not know about several social media accounts linked to his cellphone.

Following the hearing, the 17-year-old was arrested for perjury, MLive reported.