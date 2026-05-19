A Florida woman who attacked her teenage sister after the teen caught her looking through her phone avoided a lengthy prison sentence.

Lynn My Le, 26, was sentenced to 180 days in jail followed by seven years of probation in connection with an attack on her teenage sister. As Law&Crime previously reported, Le was charged with attempted murder after she stabbed her then-15-year-old sister on Oct. 26, 2025. Le and her sister were in their family home in Cutler Bay, Florida, when the teenager was taking a nap on the living room couch.

When the teen woke up, she saw Le going through her phone. The teen confronted her older sister, who got a knife and stabbed her 10 times.

According to an arrest form reviewed by Law&Crime, Le's sister caught Le in the act and quickly grabbed her phone to take it back. She asked Le what she was doing, and in response, Le fetched a knife and attacked her sister.

The teen ran to the front door to escape, but Le caught up with her and stabbed her multiple times in the back. The teenager collapsed to the floor. When she "pleaded for her life," Le finally stopped her attack and left the teen bleeding on the floor.

The younger sister was brought to the hospital in critical condition. When police arrived at the scene, Le refused to cooperate and was arrested.

More from Law&Crime: 15-year-old 'pleaded for her life' after being stabbed 10 times by older sister who just had to look at the teen's phone: Police

On May 4, Le was convicted of aggravated battery. The judge dismissed the attempted murder charge. She is not currently in custody.