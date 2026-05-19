A Florida woman who confronted another woman who happened to be carrying an ax was sentenced after entering a guilty plea.

Valeria Aguilar, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary with assault and battery and was sentenced to probation in connection with an incident that started at a Costco location in Miami, Florida. As Law&Crime previously reported, Aguilar was filling up her car on March 25 at the members-only gas station, where she was "screaming at other patrons" and a gas station attendant. One of the patrons drove up to Aguilar in her Subaru Forester to yell at her, then told the gas station attendant to revoke Aguilar's membership.

Aguilar then became "upset" and chased the patron down and started a fight with her. Then the other woman fought back with an ax.

According to an arrest form reviewed by Law&Crime, Aguilar chased the other woman in her car, then got out of her car to confront the other woman. Aguilar "punched the victim in the head" and grabbed the other woman's clothing while she sat in her driver's seat. The woman then took out her ax multitool and started defending herself.

Aguilar was struck in the face and arms, and both women suffered lacerations. The Subaru driver drove away from the scene. When first responders arrived, they brought Aguilar to the hospital to be treated. After that, she was arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery.

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Online court records stated that Aguilar entered a guilty plea on April 29. She was sentenced to two years of supervised community control followed by five years' probation.