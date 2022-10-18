Woman Says ‘Sick’ Janitor Infected Her with STD by Secretly Peeing in Her Water Bottle

A janitor is charged with infecting a woman with an STD by putting his penis in at least of one water bottle and peeing.

“This individual is a sick man,” she told KTRK in a Monday report.

She said that “sick man” is Lucio Catarino Diaz, 50. He is charged in Harris County, Texas, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecent assault, records show. Authorities said they found evidence he did in fact put his penis in the woman’s water bottle, according to documents obtained by Law&Crime.

Diaz allegedly confessed to a detective. He said he put his penis inside because he knew she would drink it the next day, authorities said.

“Defendant Lucio Catarino Diaz said he did it out of ‘malicious intent’ and he said this was a ‘sickness,'” authorities said. “Defendant Lucio Catarino Diaz stated he did not remember how many times he has done it before, and he did not know of any diseases he could have.”

Records do not name an attorney working on Diaz’s behalf. A Mexican national, he is reportedly in ICE custody.

Investigators said he infected the woman with an STD. The disease they named in the complaint has no cure.

“He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life,” she told KTRK. “Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”

According to documents, disturbing signs dated back to at least Aug. 30, when she got water from the standing water dispenser at the building she worked at — a doctor’s office.

“Complainant stated the water she got from the water dispenser had a funny taste and smell to it,” authorities said. “Complainant stated because of the sour taste/smell, she dumped the water and threw her water bottle out. Complainant said because of what she experienced with the water dispenser; she started bringing her own water bottles in to drink.”

As part of this, she brought in a 16-ounce water bottle, opened it in the morning, and usually did not finish it, so she would leave it on her desk for the next day.

Several days went by. She noticed the water from her personal bottle “smelled nasty, but she could not figure out what the smell was.”

She threw away that bottle because of the horrible smell, but she could not figure out the source. She bought another water bottle and took it to the office, documents said.

On Sept. 22, a co-worker noticed the water in the bottle was yellow. The woman opened the bottle and it smelled of pee. The co-worker also smelled urine.

The doctor the woman worked for had it tested. It returned positive for urine. Going off a hunch, the doctor suggested it was the janitor Diaz, documents stated. It turned out that another woman, who did COVID testing in the building, experienced the same situation: the water in her Smartwater bottle was yellow and smelled of urine, documents stated.

Because there were no cameras in the office, the woman purchased her own and hid it on Sept. 26, authorities said.

The woman said that camera caught Diaz in her office. He allegedly took her water bottle from the desk, opened it, unzipped his pants, took out his penis, and “raise[d] her water bottle causing the water inside the bottle to touch/surround his penis.” Diaz then put the cap back on and returned the bottle to its spot, documents stated, citing the woman. He continued cleaning her desk, she said.

She said Diaz was caught on camera again on Sept. 27. He opened another water bottle, unzipped his pants, took out his penis, and put his penis into her water bottle so that the water did “touch/surround his penis.”

KTRK said she let them see incriminating video.

“Pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle,” the woman told the outlet. “Basically rinses his penis in the water.”

The woman claimed Diaz kept working at the building even after management were told about his behavior.

“They have a duty to protect their tenants, and they wholly failed in those responsibilities,” her attorney Kim Spurlock told the outlet.

The top executive for the building owner said management had cooperated with police.

“Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant,” said Terry Quinn, CEO of building owner Altera Fund Advisors in a statement obtained by the outlet. “They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building.”

