Woman murdered man during argument recorded on Facebook Live: Deputies

A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man during an argument recorded on Facebook Live. Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, committed a “tragic and senseless murder,” said the local sheriff.

Deputies in Lowndes County, Mississippi, say they responded to a domestic violence call at 500 Green Tree Drive at around 7:42 a.m. on Saturday. The victim, a 28-year-old male resident of the home, died from a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

“It appeared that BROWN and the victim were involved in an argument that turned physical,” deputies wrote. “This incident was captured on audio / video on Facebook live. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities claimed to recovered a 9mm handgun and other physical evidence from the scene. Brown was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, held waiting for her initial appearance.

“There was a history of domestic violence between BROWN and the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. “This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable.”

The investigation was ongoing, authorities said Saturday. Law&Crime could not immediately reach the sheriff’s office for more information regarding the incident, including motive, the prior domestic violence incidents, and Brown’s specific relationship to the man.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]